Arts Calendar for the week of Jan. 13

Auditions

The Northfield Arts Guild will hold auditions for William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker,” a play based on Helen Keller’s autobiography, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for children’s roles; and 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for adult and teen roles. Auditions will be held at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Information: http://northfieldartsguild.org.

Books

Meet the Author: Terry Kerber, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Robert Trail Library, Rosemount. Kerber will sign and sell his book, “Major Taylor – The Inspiring Story of a Black Cyclist and the Men Who Helped Him Achieve Worldwide Fame.” Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

One Book Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Heritage Library, Lakeville. Celebrate the 2017 One Book, One Lakeville title, “The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father” by Kao Kalia Yang, and play bingo. All ages. Information: 952-891-0360.

Dance

Winter dance show, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

Exhibits

“The Best of Bonnie and Friends 2” art show runs through Jan. 14 in the gallery of Burnsville’s Ames Center. Information: ames-center.com.

“Storied Design,” an exhibit featuring photographs by Timothy Schacker and quilts by Jean Wakely, runs through Feb. 4 in the main gallery at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts. Gallery hours: 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Information: northfieldartsguild.org.

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Music

BOB The Music of Bob Dylan, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Tickets: $14 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door. Information: www.rosemountarts.com.

Wayne Brady, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $35 and $49. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Riverside Hitmen, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Valleywood Golf Course Clubhouse, Apple Valley, part of the Frozen Apple Concert Series. Free. Food available for purchase plus full bar service starting at 5 p.m. Information: http://avartsfoundation.org/events/.

Josh Turner and Joe Nichols, country music, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $45 and $59. Information: mysticlake.com or 952-496-6563.

Minnesota Bach Ensemble, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Part of the Coffee Concerts series. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 students and seniors at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or at the door.

Panorama of Bands concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Apple Valley High School. Information: 952-431-8200.

“1964: The Tribute,” touring Beatles show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $30-$40. Information: Ticketmaster.com or 800-982-2787.

Workshops/classes/other

Yoga classes at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Candlelight Yoga, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, $20. Drop in or sign up at www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.