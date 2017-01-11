BBB: Tips on joining a gym

Many of us start the New Year resolving to do things better. Getting in – or getting back in – shape is generally one of the most common New Year’s resolutions. While losing weight is always a worthy goal, Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota says it’s important to research the backgrounds of health clubs in your area and make sure you’re asking the right questions.

“In terms of health, most people are trying to make up some ground after holiday feasts and treats,” said Barb Grieman, senior vice president of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “However, choosing a health club should not be a rash decision. You want to make sure it’s a fit for you.”

Before starting an exercise regimen, it’s always a good idea to get a physical. BBB also recommends touring gyms or health clubs you’re interested in joining and asking the following questions:

– Research the gym’s background. Visit bbb.org to access free Business Profiles and customer reviews on any health club you’re considering.

– What are the terms of any introductory offers? Gyms and health clubs often use special introductory offers to attract new members, such as free or reduced enrollment fees. Just be sure you’re clear on all the terms and what the monthly – or yearly – price will be once the introductory or trial period is over.

– Will my membership renew automatically? Many times, people who join a health club fail to realize that their contract will renew automatically and that they have to take specific steps to cancel, such as providing a written cancellation notice anywhere from 30 to 60 days before their current contract expires.

– Can I get out of my contract? Many contracts may not allow you to cancel before the term ends without an early termination fee. However, health clubs have different policies when it comes to how a move might affect your membership. Whether or not you can be released from your contract usually depends on how far away you’re moving and if the club has other locations in the area of your new home. Ask about termination fees and clauses or health conditions that might allow you to cancel without incurring charges.

– What happens if your club goes out of business? Ask the sales representative to explain what will happen if they suddenly go out of business – or if they’re purchased by another company. It’s also a good idea to read customer reviews, to see what others have to say about the club’s cost, fitness trainers and access to exercise equipment and facilities.

BBB suggests consumers consider the following factors, as well:

– What are your fitness goals? Determining your fitness goals in advance will help you select the facility that best fits your needs. If you’ve been inactive for some time or have a serious health condition, it’s always a good idea to consult with a medical professional before joining a gym. Work with them closely when setting your fitness goals.

– Location, location, location! If your gym is all the way across town, chances are you’ll be less likely to work out regularly or you’ll find excuses not to make the drive. Choose a club that’s convenient to your work or home so that location is not a deterrent to getting regular exercise.

– Can you afford it? Monthly gym fees can add up quickly and after any introductory periods are over, the price could jump higher than your budget can handle. Be sure to do the math before you join and make sure you budget for the cost of your gym membership. You may also want to ask your health insurer if they offer any incentives or discounts for joining a gym.

– Be sure it’s a fit for you: Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. A reputable gym will give you plenty of time to read the contract thoroughly, tour the facilities, and research other options before making a decision.

– Did you get everything in writing? Review the contract carefully and make sure that all verbal promises made by the salesperson are included. The terms of the contract are defined by the document you sign, so always be sure to get everything in writing!