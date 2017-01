The annual Burnsville High School Burger Bash, a fundraiser for the school’s baseball program, will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Neisen’s Sports Bar and Grill, 4851 W. 123rd St., Savage.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Burnsville baseball player, at the door, or by contacting [email protected]. A hamburger, fries and soft drink are included with the ticket purchase. There will be a silent auction with proceeds going to the baseball program.