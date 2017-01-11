Business Buzz for the week of Jan. 13

New leader at Lifeworks

Jeffrey Brown has been named president and CEO of Eagan-based Lifeworks Services, effective Jan. 9. He replaces Judy M. Lysne, who announced her plan to retire at the end of 2016 after 43 years with the organization, including the last 22 years as president and CEO.

Formerly a senior vice president with Chiquita Brands International, Brown transitioned to nonprofit management in 2011, most recently serving as interim executive director for United Way of Washington County–East. Prior to that, he spent a year as executive director for Practice Greenhealth and was the president and CEO of Haiti Outreach from 2011-13.

In addition to his nonprofit and corporate leadership roles, Brown founded a consulting practice focused on providing strategic, operational and managerial support to both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Originally from Ohio, Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Lifeworks provides support to 2,500 individuals with disabilities and their families throughout the Twin Cities and the greater Mankato area. Mike Kolar

Kolar joins Prime Therapeutics

Mike Kolar has been named senior vice president, general counsel, at Eagan-based pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics. He will lead Prime’s legal and government affairs areas.

Kolar previously held several executive roles, including chief legal and administrative officer, at Virtual Radiologic Corporation, the country’s largest radiology practice and telemedicine enterprise. Kolar also served as chief legal officer of health care reinsurance start-up MOBE LLC, and as general counsel for Rooster.com, an agribusiness company. His experience also includes service as a partner and in various leadership positions in the corporate finance and transactions group at Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly LLP.

Kolar earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a juris doctor from William Mitchell College of Law (now Mitchell Hamline School of Law) in St. Paul. Kirk Muhlenbruck

Think Mutual names business banking team

Rochester-based Think Mutual Bank is building a new Business Banking team that will serve business customers throughout the Twin Cities from its offices in Apple Valley, Eagan, Edina and St. Paul.

Kirk Muhlenbruck has been named vice president of business banking – Twin Cities. With over 28 years of banking experience, Muhlenbruck will oversee the growth and development of Think’s business banking presence in the market. Muhlenbruck previously was the bank’s vice president of business development in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Sonya Busch Joe Rutter

The bank’s business advisors will focus on serving the financial needs of the bank’s business customers. Sonya Busch is the new business advisor at the Apple Valley branch located at 15751 Emperor Ave. Busch has 16 years of banking experience and has been the Apple Valley branch manager since its opening in 2011.

Joe Rutter is the new business advisor at the Eagan branch located at 4245 Johnny Cake Ridge Road. Rutter has 12 years of banking experience, six of those with Think. Rutter previously was branch manager of the Edina branch before being named the business advisor in Edina. Jonathan Kingsbury

New sales director at Hydra-Flex

Jonathan Kingsbury has been hired as director of sales for Eagan-based Hydra Flex, a manufacturer of fluid handling products.

Women’s networking event

Encourage Her Network offers its Signature Women’s Networking Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bloomington.

Keynote speaker is Elaine Wyatt, executive director of WomenVenture, an organization whose mission is to help women achieve economic self-sufficiency through the launch and growth of profitable and sustainable businesses.

Cost is $30 for members, $50 for nonmembers and $60 for walk-ins. Register at encouragehernetwork.com or call 952-697-5218 for more information.