Business Calendar for the week of Jan. 13

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, Jan. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, James Barton Design-Build, 5920 148th St., Apple Valley. Co-hosted by Jeff Grambo of Edward Jones. Information: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Jan. 17, 4-6 p.m., Women Empowered, Burger Jones, Aurora Village Center, 1619 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Tracy Pleschourt, owner of SheStyle, will speak on dressing for success in the world of business casual. Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2017 Burnsville Chamber Annual Meeting, Crystal Lake Golf Course, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville. Speaker: Alex Tittle, vice president of Business Connect and Corporate Affairs – MN Super Bowl Host Committee. Cost: $25 members; $35 nonmembers. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-7 p.m., ribbon cutting, The Sanctuary at West St. Paul, 1746 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul. Opening festivities, 4-7 p.m. Ribbon cutting, 6 p.m. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Speedpro Imaging, 2325 Pilot Knob Road, Suite 107, Mendota Heights. Open to all members. Free. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Emerging Leaders Social, location to be determined. Cost: $20. Registration required. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 8-9 a.m., Rosemount Business Council, The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center, 14344 Cameo Ave., Rosemount. Free, but RSVP required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-452-9872.

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, Jan. 13, 8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Lake Marion Elementary. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 12-1 p.m., Banker Round Table Discussion, Holiday Inn – Banquet Room. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Monday, Jan. 23, 8-8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Area Learning Center. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2-3 p.m., Ambassadors: Anniversary Visits. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].