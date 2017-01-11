Carol A. Silverness

Silverness, Carol A., age 68 of Lake City, MN, passed away peacefully January 8, 2017.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margaret; daughter, Holly Silverness and brothers, Ronald and Kenneth DeGross.

Carol is survived by her husband, Glen; children, Randy and Amy Silverness; grandson, Cameron McClain; sisters, Jeanette Miller and Geraldine Fletcher; also by other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held 2 PM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville. A gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service.

