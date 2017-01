College news for the week of Jan. 13

Apple Valley

St. Cloud State University, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Emily Dallmann, Zachary Driscoll, Joshua Stadem, Ashley Terry.

Union University, Jackson, Tenn., fall president’s list, Anna Harris, of Apple Valley.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Michael Borman, Madison Guebert, Julia Lam, Anna Milbauer, Rebecca Peick, Samantha Peterson.

Burnsville/Eagan

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., fall dean’s list, Bryce Johnson, of Eagan.

Carthage College, Kenosha, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Eagan – Rachel Kinley, Amanda Ostrem.

Amy Kuller, of Burnsville, is the recipient of the Carrie Wickstrom Scholarship and Erma and George Erickson Memorial Scholarship from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

Matthew Fischbach, of Eagan, is the recipient of the UMM Alumni Association Scholarship from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

St. Cloud State University, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Joshua Hirman, Nathan Shadick; from Eagan – Madison Espy, Kaitlyn Gantz, Shannon Gibbons, Ryan Juntti, Sarah Peterson, Leah Schmidt.

Park University, Parkville, Missouri, fall graduate, Sabah Zahra, of Burnsville, M.H.A., healthcare administration.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – McKenna Dennstedt, Alexandra Lunneborg, Kaylyn Lunneborg; from Eagan – Kevin Alseth, Erica Bonham, Cole Carlin, Casey Gilman, Timothy Harder, Maclaine Johnson, Tayisiya Leonova, Emily Swenson, Samuel Zenner.

University of Wisconsin-Superior, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Sarah Young-Church; from Eagan – Haley Davis.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., fall dean’s list, Benjamin Oberfeld, of Eagan.

Farmington/Rosemount

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Lauren Booke; from Rosemount – Grace Dietz.

Carthage College, Kenosha, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Jessica Petersen; from Rosemount – Kelly Kaderlik.

St. Cloud State University, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Karim Nabhan, Corrie Schrupp; from Rosemount – Tazin Afroze, Jonathan Chunh, Adam Doty, Rebecca Grundman, Adam Hedin, Russell Manser.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Haley Bramer, Devin Brand, Kylee Essen, Samantha Franzoi, Sarah Rutherford; from Rosemount – Alyssa Gross, Jared Hanson, Breanna Mellett, Garet Miliner, Rachel Stancer-Prokop.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, Yellow & Blue Scholarship recipients: Shane Hill, of Farmington (Lakeville North graduate), and Braden Taubenheim, of Lakeville (Farmington High School graduate).

Lakeville

Carthage College, Kenosha, Wis., fall dean’s list, Meghan Erickson, of Lakeville.

St. Cloud State University, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Janna Haeg, Bailee Jackson, Catherine Olson, Amanda Wulke.

Union University, Jackson, Tenn., fall graduate, Caleb Dahl, of Lakeville, B.S., mathematics.

Union University, Jackson, Tenn., fall dean’s list, Caleb Dahl, of Lakeville.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Caleb Bray, Tyler Clayton, Marisa Folley, Kaitlyn Kimmel, Jennie Scislow, Cole Sullivan, Ross Wick, Matthew Wiemann, Allyson Wirfs.

