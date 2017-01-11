District 194 School Board agenda for Jan. 17

Following is the agenda for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, special meeting of the District 194 School Board at Crystal Lake Education Center.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Responses to RFP for Superintendent Search

b. Long Term Facilities Committee Initial Report to BOE

c. ALC Redesign Options

d. 2007 Operating Referendum Renewal Update Information

e. Board Discussion on Contract for Superintendent Search Firm

3. Chair/Administrative Updates

4. Future Topics for Consideration

5. Adjournment