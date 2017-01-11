Family Calendar for the week of Jan. 13

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected].

Saturday, Jan. 14

Metro Republican Women meeting, 8:30 a.m. registration, 8:45 a.m. buffet breakfast, 9 a.m. program, Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Speaker: Keith Downey, Republican state chairman. Cost: $18 members, $20 nonmembers, $10 students. Walk-ins welcome.

Indoor Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

Magic show with Eric the Juggling Magician, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Faithful Shepherd Catholic School, 3355 Columbia Drive. Eagan. Features a 35-minute magic show followed by a variety of craft stations and a treat. Free and open to the public. Information: 651-406-4747.

Geocaching for S’mores, 1-3 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake. Cost: $8, reservations required by two days prior to the program. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation and reference activity number 144544-01. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Skate with the Burnsville High School Blaze boys and girls hockey teams, 1:40-2:40 p.m. at the Burnsville Ice Arena, 251 Civic Center Parkway. Get player autographs and a team picture while enjoying a treat, music, fun and games. Free.

Adopted Friends, 2 p.m., bowling at Apple Place, 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Open to all adoptive families, for support and fun. Information: [email protected].

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Clear Communication workshop, 12-1:30 p.m., Thrive Therapy, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Suite 208, Burnsville. Free. Register at http://thrivetherapymn.com.

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Jan. 13, 12-6 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

• Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Christian Life Academy, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Qdoba, 1298 Promenade Place, Eagan.

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver’s, 4725 Highway 13 W., Savage.

• Jan. 17, 1-7 p.m., Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 E. County Road 42, Burnsville.

• Jan. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley.

• Jan. 20, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan.