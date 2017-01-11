Father-daughter dance set Jan. 21 at BHS

An Enchanted Evening, a father-daughter dance, is planned 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Burnsville High School. The event is for students in fifth grade and younger and their father, grandpa, uncle, adult brother or favorite family friend.

Princess attire is recommended, but not required. Tickets include pictures, a drink and a cookie. Cost is $15 per couple at the door; $5 for each additional princess.

The dance is in the school gym. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser by the Burnsville High School 2017 Senior Class All Night Party.