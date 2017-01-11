Seniors news for the week of Jan. 13

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Catered Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; FMSC, 11:30 a.m.; Insurance Counseling, noon; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500 and Hardanger, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Women’s Breakfast, 9 a.m.; ES Meeting, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Members Bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Advisory Council, 9:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Card Recycle, 12:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; SS Flex.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, 5:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; SS Yoga.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; DARTS CC, 10 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; Belle Lunch, noon; 500, 12:45 p.m.; SS Flex.

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Foot Clinic, 9 a.m.; Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Belle Scrappers, 9:30 a.m.; Crafters, 10 a.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.; SS Yoga; Discover Diamondhead, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.; SS Flex.

Winter nature hike for seniors

Burnsville residents 62 and older are invited to take a stroll through a snow-filled Terrace Oaks Park West during the annual Winter Nature Walk 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Participants will learn about birds, deer, animal tracks and how animals adapt to winter. They will also be invited to warm up afterward with a cup of hot chocolate. Attendees should wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and walking shoes/boots.

The park is at 12801 County Road 11. Cost: Free. Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 20. Interested participants can register online at www.burnsville.org/recreation and click “Online Registration,” by phone at 952-895-4500 or at the Burnsville City Hall Recreation office.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. For more information on trips, programs and other activities, call 651-280-6970.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Fitness Center Orientation, 9:30 a.m.; Chair Exercise, 10 a.m.; Lady Slipper Garden Club, 1 p.m.; Wood Carving, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.; Yoga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Happy Feet, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Milk/Box Top Group, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Sit-n-Stitch, 9:30 a.m.; Tap Dance, 10:45 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Happy Harry’s Furniture Fundraiser – Stop by Happy Harry’s Furniture in Farmington and mention the Rambling River Center when ordering/purchasing new furniture. Happy Harry’s Furniture will give 10 percent of the purchase to the Rambling River Center.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 11:15 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Senior Strength Training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; Crafts, Room 202, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Velvet Tones, Apple Valley, 10 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Quilting Club, Room 202, 1 p.m.; Musical Jam, Assembly Hall, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; 500 Tourney, 7 p.m.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Cards and games take place in Room 100. Check room schedules at the facility for locations of other programs and activities.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Creative Writing, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Pinochle, noon.

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Classic Voices Chorus, 9 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus (Trinity Care Center), 10:30 a.m.; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Quilting Group, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Country Heat, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.; Give Back Bundles, 2:45-5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 – Driver Safety Class (four-hour class), 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.