Three St. Thomas Academy band members from the south metro were chosen to participate in the Metro East Conference All-Conference Band. They include: Patrick Garry, Eagan, trumpet; Peter Bina, Lakeville, euphonium; and Nick Kern, Lakeville, percussion.

Conference band directors nominate students to the All-Conference band each year. Honored students then participate in six hours of rehearsal to prepare for a concert with guest conductors.

The event was held Jan. 5 and 9 at Mahtomedi High School.