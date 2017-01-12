A time for reflection and thanks

To the editor:

I love living and working in Dakota County. In my role as Xcel Energy community relations manager, I get to work with customers and local officials to help solve issues and support the organizations that make this community a great place to live and work.

Our employees pledged $3 million to the United Way for 2017, a figure matched by the company for a total of $5.7 million. We continue our longtime support of Learning Buddies program through DARTS, which is celebrating 20 years of community impact. We also help with local high school scholarship programs, and community celebrations such as Leprechaun Days and Eagan Funfest.

In 2016, we made considerable investments in natural gas facilities, both transmission pipelines and individual services. The past year marked the end of coal operations at Black Dog Plant in Burnsville as the plant was converted to natural gas as part of Xcel Energy’s plan to transition away from coal and reduce carbon emissions.

Today we are working to transform our energy future and invest in low-cost wind energy while maintaining a safe, reliable and affordable electric system for customers. As the nation’s No. 1 utility wind energy provider, we’re proposing to add more wind energy by building new wind farms in Minnesota and North Dakota. We’re building on our industry-leading carbon reductions while delivering what our customers and communities want-cleaner, more renewable energy at an affordable price. We’re finding that wind energy is in some cases cheaper than natural gas, making it a great value for our customers. Sixty percent of our electricity will be carbon-free in 15 years. We see this achievement as a win for customers who want clean energy at a cost effective price.

Next year we’ll continue to deliver reliable electricity, while ramping up our economic development throughout the region. We’re working with communities to identify and develop sites ready for business expansion that will create capital investment and local jobs.

Thanks again, to everyone, from the businesses community to nonprofit organizations, from local government partners to friends and neighbors. I wish you all the best in 2017.

Jake Sedlacek

Xcel Energy community relations manager