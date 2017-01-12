Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 196

CALL FOR BIDS

Telephone System Replacement

Notice is hereby given that BIDS will be received for the purpose of securing a contract for a new telephone system serving the entire school district by Independent School District 196 at the District Office, 3455 153rd Street West, Rosemount, MN 55068, until 2:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2017, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Bid specifications can be found at: http://www.district196.org/ District/LegalNotices/index.cfm.

The School Board of Independent School District 196 reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities.

Joel Albright, Board Clerk

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 12, 19, 2017

642091