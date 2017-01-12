AV/Eastview roundup: Girls basketball teams tied for SSC lead

Eastview and Apple Valley remained tied for first place in South Suburban Conference girls basketball after both teams won league games Tuesday night. Apple Valley’s Lyndsey Robson tries to score on a scoop shot during the Roseville Holiday Classic. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Both teams needed second-half comebacks to improve to 4-0 in conference play. Eastview, after trailing 18-13 at halftime, rallied to beat Shakopee 42-39 at home. Apple Valley scored 33 points in the second half of a 55-47 victory at Rosemount.

Lakeville North routed Prior Lake 81-57 on Tuesday, knocking the Lakers out of a tie for first in the league. North is now third in the conference at 4-1.

Eastview (10-2 overall) got 10 points from Megan Walstad and seven each from Macy Guebert and Lauren Glas in its victory over Shakopee. Miranda Crenshaw and Emma Carpenter scored six points each. The Lightning’s balance offset the performance of Shakopee forward Mateya Hutton, whose 21 points were more than half her team’s total.

Junior forward Brynne Rolland scored 19 points in Apple Valley’s victory at Rosemount. Lyndsey Robson added 11 for the Eagles, 11-1 overall. Rosemount guard Maddy Olson had a game-high 21 points.

Eastview plays host to Prior Lake on Thursday and Eagan on Friday. Apple Valley’s next game is at Prior Lake on Friday night. The conference co-leaders’ first game against each other is Jan. 27 at Eastview. Eastview was second and Apple Valley fourth in last week’s state Class 4A rankings released by Minnesota Basketball News.

Boys hockey

Eastview dropped back in the South Suburban Conference standings after losing 5-3 to Prior Lake on Jan. 5. That was the Lightning’s third consecutive loss, but the team rebounded with a 6-0 non-conference victory at Hopkins on Tuesday. Eastview goalie Ben Beattie blocks a shot during a Jan. 5 boys hockey game against Prior Lake. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Forward Noah Desrocher had a goal and three assists in the Hopkins game. Nate Bordson had two goals and one assist, while Zach Anderson had a goal and two assists. Lightning goalie Ben Beattie stopped all 18 shots he faced.

Prior Lake barely held off an Eastview comeback in the teams’ Jan. 5 game. The Lakers led 4-0 after two periods, but Eastview (6-5 overall) scored three times in 2 minutes, 32 seconds to get back into the game. Prior Lake did not secure its victory until scoring an empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Noah Lindner, Tyler Kukowski and Jesse Fan scored third-period goals for Eastview.

Thursday’s games could shake up the South Suburban Conference standings as league-leading Lakeville North (5-1-1 in the SSC) plays at Lakeville South (5-2), while Eastview (4-2 SSC) goes to Burnsville (4-1-1). Those are four of the top five teams in the conference race.

Boys basketball

Apple Valley defeated Rosemount 62-42 on Tuesday to remain tied for first in the South Suburban Conference. Eastview slipped past Shakopee 72-70 on the road to stay tied for third place.

Apple Valley led Rosemount by four points at halftime before pulling away. The Eagles are 3-0 in conference play and 8-2 overall.

Junior guard Tre Jones reached two milestones in Tuesday’s game, scoring his 1,000th career point and passing his coach, Zach Goring, for the No. 2 spot on the school’s career assists list. Jones’ brother Tyus is the Eagles’ career assists leader.

Eastview is 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference after its victory at Shakopee. Senior guard Jameson Bryan scored 31 points for the Lightning, which scored 45 in the second half. Brady Miller had 18 points and Tate Machacek scored 12.

Eastview’s next game is 7 p.m. Friday at Eagan. Apple Valley, which is tied with Lakeville South for first place in the conference, plays host to Prior Lake on Friday.

Girls hockey

Goalie Amelia Julian made 17 saves as Eastview defeated Burnsville 2-0 in South Suburban Conference play Tuesday night. First-period goals by Natalie Snodgrass and Annie Luzum proved to be all the scoring the Lightning needed. Snodgrass’ goal was her team-leading 13th.

Eastview is 5-4-1 in conference games (7-9-2 overall) but trails league-leading Lakeville South by 11 points, meaning the Lightning’s focus is likely to turn to next month’s section playoffs. Eastview is two-time defending Section 3AA champion.

Apple Valley (9-7 overall, 4-5 conference) was to return from a 12-day break without a game when the Eagles played at Simley on Wednesday.

Boys swimming

Eastview remained undefeated in South Suburban Conference meets with a 96-90 victory at Lakeville South on Tuesday. Victories by Jack Poppitz in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Soren Gloege, Sjon Greseth, Sam Pekarek and Ben Montgomery clinched the meet for Eastview, which was tied with South 78-78 with two events remaining.

Gloege won the 200 freestyle, Pekarek the 100 butterfly and Montgomery the 500 freestyle for Eastview. Alex Sulistyo won the diving competition by more than 40 points.

Eastview’s next meet is against Rosemount at 6 p.m. Friday at Falcon Ridge Middle School.