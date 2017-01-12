AV’s Steveson dominates his weight class at Cheesehead tourney

Eastview wrestlers pick up two more victories

Apple Valley was missing a couple of starters because of injuries but still had enough to finish fourth at the Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, last weekend. Gable Steveson, ranked first nationally at 285 pounds, dominated his weight class and three other Eagles finished in the top five.

Montini Catholic, an Illinois school ranked 27th nationally by InterMat Wrestling, scored 527 points to win the tournament. Mount Carmel, Illinois, was second with 507. Twenty-sixth-ranked Kasson Mantorville (481), 33rd-ranked Apple Valley (467) and 24th-ranked Lockport Township of Illinois (457) completed the top five.

Steveson ran his record to 23-0 with five victories in the Cheesehead Invitational. He won all five matches by fall, and only one of his opponents made it to the second period. He was on the mat for less than seven minutes in the five matches.

Steveson pinned Blaze Beltran of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, in 2:36 in the final. It was the first loss of the season for Beltran, who took a 21-0 record into the match.

Kyle Rathman won six of his eight matches at 138 to place fourth. Sebas Swiggum won four of seven matches at 132 to place fifth. Tyler Kim was fifth at 195, winning five of his eight matches.

Adam Mickelson placed 10th at 120, Tony Watts finished eighth at 160, Jalen Thul was seventh at 170, Jonah Johnson was 10th at 182 and Tanyi Besong was eighth at 220 for the Eagles, who wrestle at Lakeville South in a South Suburban Conference match at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Eastview

Eastview senior Alex Lindstrom earned his 150th career victory last Friday as the Lightning beat Chaska/Chanhassen 58-10 and Faribault 37-31 in a non-conference triangular last week.

Lindstrom, 15-1 overall and ranked third in Class 3A at 170 pounds, got the milestone victory by pinning Faribault’s Rene Villata. Lindstrom is nine victories from breaking his school’s career record.

Mike Delich, ranked second in Class 3A at 195, improved to 12-0 by pinning both of his opponents in the triangular. Mason Enderlien (15-5 at 106 pounds), Brendan Formaneck (16-3 at 152) and Dane McDevitt (15-2 at 220) also went undefeated in the triangular.

The Lightning, ranked 12th in Class 3A, wrestles at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Thursday and will compete at the Mounds View Duals at 9 a.m. Saturday.