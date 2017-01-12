Burnsville’s apartment freeze unfrozen

Council will entertain ‘luxury’ rental plan

An unwritten rule of Burnsville city politics that new apartment projects aren’t welcome here was shattered Tuesday when City Council members agreed to entertain plans for a 169-unit “luxury” building in the Heart of the City.

Burnsville-based Chase Real Estate Inc. wants to build the four-story project on 2.5 acres at the northeast corner of Nicollet Avenue South and Travelers Trail. It would include 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The property is part of the unfinished Nicollet Plaza development that includes Cub Foods and adjacent retailers, two four-story buildings of condos and retail, an office and bank, and 30 townhomes.

Chase promises an “upscale” rental project with “high-end finishes” and “expansive amenities” that will appeal to young professionals as well as empty-nesters looking to ditch their single-family homes.

“It’s really part of this renters-by-choice movement,” Joe McElwain, Chase development manager, said in introducing the plan at Tuesday’s council work session. The company has built 10 such projects in the last decade, including The Flats at Cedar Grove in Eagan and Hearthstone Apartments and Townhomes in Apple Valley, he said.

Burnsville has been left out of the metro area’s recent apartment boom — partly because it has little bare land left, but also because developers couldn’t get a toe in the door.

In his nine years on the council, it has “closed and locked and slammed” the door on apartment proposals, Council Member Dan Kealey said.

But times — and the council — have changed. Newly sworn-in members Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz said while campaigning last year the city should rethink its development policies and goals.

In particular, Gustafson — who also served from 2005-2012 — tried unsuccessfully in his second term to muster a council majority to entertain upscale rental projects.

Kealey credited Gustafson with raising the issue six years ago and changing his opinion. At the time, they were opposed by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Members Bill Coughlin and Mary Sherry.

Sherry didn’t seek re-election, and Kautz and Coughlin joined the others Tuesday in welcoming Chase to pursue its plans beyond the concept stage. Gustafson hinted a project was afoot in a post-election November interview in Sun Thisweek.

“This is a landmark decision today,” Kealey said. Burnsville has been “missing in action in the new, amenity-rich product for the last 15 years,” he said.

City policy is to pursue a housing mix of 70 percent owner-occupied and 30 percent rental. Burnsville is now at 35 percent rental, compared with 25 percent in neighboring Apple Valley, Coughlin said.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement of more rental,” Kealey said of the pro-apartment push. “It was specifically introducing a product we don’t have — a high-end, amenity-rich rental.”

Said Schulz: “I have no problem with people changing how they live, what they want, and we need to change with that; we need to be open to that.”

Kautz and Coughlin added cautionary notes. Some Burnsville apartments called “luxury” when they were built in the 1970s fell victim to disinvestment as ownership changed hands, Kautz said.

“We shut down one because of health issues to the community that was living there,” she said, referring to Country Village Apartments, whose rental license the council temporarily revoked in 2012 and whose problems with mold, pests and disrepair prompted a new city regimen of multifamily inspections.

Chase is proposing a “beautiful product,” but “new stuff becomes old stuff,” Coughlin said. “That’s the risk.”

Still, times change, said Kautz, calling for re-examination of the 70-30 policy the council adopted in 2000. The Great Recession shifted attitudes about the “American Dream,” and a backlash against development density — such as in the Heart of the City — has subsided, she said.

Some of Burnsville’s single-family homes have been converted to rentals in recent years, contributing to the 35 percent figure, she said.

There’s no legal way to ensure an apartment building “is kept to a high-end luxury standard,” and the city can’t require an owner or future owner to set aside money for upkeep or remodeling, said a city staff report.

“Once constructed, the best tool to ensure the building and units are kept up is the city rental licensing program and property maintenance codes,” the report said.

Gustafson and Kealey said bringing new product to market is a way to pressure owners of older buildings to invest in them.

“We can’t force them as the government to do that,” said Gustafson, adding that 70 percent of the city’s apartments don’t meet current fire codes, “but competitors can force them.”

Kautz praised Chase, which owns and manages its rental projects, for its maintenance practices.

Most of its renters are young professionals and couples, single college graduates and empty-nesters, with an average age in the mid-30s, the company says.

Households of renters 50 and older have seen a pronounced jump as norms have shifted away from ownership, the company says.

The average household income at The Flats of Cedar Grove, which opened in 2014 and is 94 percent occupied, is $95,030. Rents range from $1,200 to $2,400.

In Burnsville Chase is proposing 76 one-bedroom units, 42 one-bedroom units with den, 37 two-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units with den and 11 three-bedroom units.

Units range from 630 square feet to 1,400, with an average size of 916.

Proposed amenities include a landscaped courtyard with a pool and fire pit, work-from-home spaces, a conference room, a fitness center, and a yoga studio and barre wall.

“The amenities are larger. People get out of their units,” McElwain said.

The project is proposed on land originally approved for 129 owner-occupied condominium units as part of the Nicollet Plaza planned unit development. The development contract will need to be amended to reflect the changes. The council must also approve sale of the property from KSH Development to Chase.

The plan exceeds density standards for the Heart of the City. The proposal calls for 67 units per acre, compared with a maximum 57 under the area’s zoning standards. The condo plan called for 52 units per acre.

Chase hopes to open the building in early fall of 2018.