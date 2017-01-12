Douglas F. Peach

Peach, Douglas F., age 80, of Burnsville passed away on January 8, 2017.

Doug served his country in US Army. He enjoyed collecting stamps, but mostly coins and art. Doug was the owner and operator of All City Seal Coating for more than 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Florence Peach; siblings, Fred Peach, and Marion (Bob) Hanson, also by brother-in-law, Jack Eberlein.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine “Geri”; children, Deb (Les) Voorhies, Craig (Wei “Winny”) Peach, Chris Peach, and Rebecca (John) Metz; 6 grandchildren, Anne, Matthew, Alex, Bradley, Martin and Harmon; 5 great grandchildren, Caidan, Lorelai, Viviane, Samantha, and Nathan; sisters, Frances Eberlein, and Rozann (Richard) Lowe; also by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Memorial service will be held 11 AM Friday January 20, 2017 at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a memorial gathering on Thursday (1/19) from 6-8 PM and 1 hr. prior to service all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online Condolences at:

www.whitefuneralhomes.com

White Funeral Home

Burnsville 952-894-5080

