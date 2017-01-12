Government center in Hastings locked down for about 30 minutes today

At about 8:35 a.m. today, the Hastings Government Services Center – which includes the Administration Center, Judicial Center, Law Enforcement Center and Juvenile Services Center – was locked down after receiving a threat from a visitor, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday morning, a sheriff’s deputy heard a person yelling in the Judicial Center parking lot about having a gun. The deputy requested additional resources to locate him. The visitor was detained at the point of entry screening at the Judicial Center when he was found with a bottle of alcohol. Based upon witness comments, it is believed that this person also made the remarks in the parking lot.

All buildings in the campus were locked down while sheriff’s deputies searched the parking lots in the area. The campus received an all clear notification at about 9:10 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate if the suspect actually had a gun.

Safety procedures were followed successfully and no one was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that this is in large part to the training and practice situations staff has completed at all service centers and libraries.

The Sheriff’s Department thanked its staff, Dakota County Risk Management, and Hastings Police for implementing safety procedures.