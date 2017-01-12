Lakeville South hockey moving up SSC standings

Cougar boys win two games coming out of holiday break Lakeville South junior Jack Olsen drives to the net during the Cougars’ 4-0 victory at Farmington on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

As compressed as high school sports seasons can be, going nearly two weeks without playing a game seems almost unthinkable.

Lakeville South’s boys hockey team not only thought about it, but did it – and the Cougars believe they will be better off because of it.

The Cougars played 10 games in 27 days from Nov. 27 through Dec. 22, but was one of a minority of metro-area teams that didn’t play in a holiday tournament. South didn’t have its 11th game until Jan. 3, a 3-1 victory at Buffalo. South defeated Farmington 4-0 last Saturday and improved to 8-3-1 overall. Lakeville South is 5-2 in the South Suburban Conference going into its game Thursday against Lakeville North at Hasse Arena. The winner would assume first place in a bunched conference race.

“It was nice to get a good break because we had so many games up front,” said senior defenseman Josh Ess, a South captain. “To come out here and get two good wins coming out of the break, I think is awesome.”

The Cougars might not have played a game over the holiday break, but they didn’t relax.

“We wanted to spend a lot of time together. Two-hour practices, a break here and there. We wanted them to be together a lot and grow as a family,” coach A.J. Bucchino said. “On the ice, we just want them to get better. Systems primarily, but we also gave them a lot of individual skill work.”

Lakeville South came out of the holiday break playing stingy defense, not only in terms of goals allowed, but shots allowed. The Cougars held Buffalo to one goal on 14 shots. Farmington had just 16 shots on goal Saturday, none of which got past South goalie Isaiah DiLaura.

“It was nice to beat these guys in their home rink after they knocked us out of the sections last year,” Ess said following the Farmington game. “It was a nice response by the guys and a fun time.”

Ess, a University of Wisconsin recruit, had a goal and two assists against Farmington.

As for the emphasis on defense, Bucchino said, “we definitely want to protect first, attack second because we know if we protect we’ll have possession more and be able to create offense. We have a very strong blue line, a very strong goalie who’s reliable, and then our forwards are buying into the position game without the puck in our own zone.”

As part of the team’s commitment to defense, Bucchino moved junior Jack Olsen, one of the team’s most skilled players, back to defense after he started the season at forward. South’s defensemen still get plenty of freedom to join the attack; three of the team’s top five scorers (Ess, Olsen and Sam Malinski) are defensemen.

Olsen “started up top, and then we decided it was best for the team to bring him back on the blue line,” Bucchino said. “One thing about Jack is, he embraces any responsibility. He’s a special player because we can put him in a lot of places and rely on him. Jack, as well as all of our ‘D’, is very capable of creating offense and being that fourth attacker up the ice. We give him the green light if he feels it’s a good risk to take.”

The Cougars could move Olsen back to defense because they still had plenty of solid forwards, including seniors Bradley Golant (eight goals and a team-high 15 points), Joey Novak (a team-leading nine goals), Cory Checco (seven goals) and William Moore. “We have a lot of good players on this team,” Bucchino said. “Regardless of if the lines change, or if they don’t, when guys are getting the opportunity, they’re taking advantage of it.”

During the holiday practices, the coaches stressed the need for a consistent work ethic, and Bucchino and Ess said the message appears to have been received.

“We can’t just use our skill. We need to work hard,” Ess said. “If we keep working, then our skill can overcome the other team.”

Jake Oelrich, Novak and Ess scored first-period goals against Farmington (4-7 overall, 2-4 conference). Golant scored in the second period. South had 10 power plays, scoring on three, and outshot Farmington 50-16.

South now turns its attention to the upcoming game against North. Bucchino said the Cougars have to prepare the same way they would prepare for any other game, while acknowledging that will be difficult to accomplish.

“We want to show up every night no matter who we’re playing,” the coach said. “The hype around you is there, but ultimately it’s up to the players how it turns out. Our preparation won’t change, it’s just a little bit of external distraction that will change.”

“It is a big game, but we have to treat it like any other game,” Ess said. “We can’t fall away from our plan.”