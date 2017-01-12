Lakeville South wrestlers win Hopkins tourney

Four Lakeville South wrestlers won individual championships as the Cougars took the team title at the Hopkins Paul Bengtson Invitational on Saturday. South was 40 points ahead of second-place St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet School in the 12-team tournament.

Jacob Rathke, a sophomore, took first at 138 pounds, pinning Minnetonka’s Caleb Schumacher in 3 minutes, 2 seconds in the championship match.

Senior Brady Bastyr pinned Christ Oh of St. Paul Washington in 36 seconds in the 145-pound final. Ninth-grader Willie Bastyr pinned Taw Loe Moo of St. Paul Washington at 5:59 in the 152-pound final.

Brendon Bischof earned a 4-2 decision over Dylan Lentz of Columbia Heights in the 160-pound final.

Also placing for the Cougars were Ryan Cripe (second at 120), Brice Bischof (second at 126), Josh Carrick (fifth at 132), Kayin Johnson (fourth at 170), Jacob Pancirov (fourth at 195), Jared Stewart (third at 220) and Nick Zeidler (fourth at 285).