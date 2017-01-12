‘Major Taylor’ co-author set to speak Jan. 17 at Robert Trail Library

Terry Kerber

Though he’s no longer a household name, Marshall “Major” Taylor was among the world’s most popular athletes in his heyday more than a century ago.

Two Twin Cities area brothers, Conrad Kerber and Terry Kerber, have chronicled the life of the champion cyclist — including the African-American athlete’s many encounters with discrimination in the predominantly white sport — in their book “Major Taylor.”

Terry Kerber is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Rosemount’s Robert Trail Library as part of the ongoing “Meet the Author” series presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council. Admission is free to the talk.

He spoke with this newspaper recently about the genesis of the book and why he and his brother found the story of Taylor so compelling.

Why was the story of Major Taylor one you wanted to tell?

We wanted to tell the Major Taylor story because when we delved into his history and that of early bicycle racing in general, 1890-1910, we couldn’t believe how much money those athletes made and how popular the sport was. It was a regular occurrence to have 30,000-50,000 fans pay to watch Taylor race. As early as 1899, when Taylor was only 21 years old, he was turning down more money for three months than Ty Cobb made in baseball 16 years later. In the years 1903-1904 Taylor made between $40,000 and $50,000. To put this in context, Babe Ruth did not sign a $20,000 contract until 1920. We were fascinated to learn Taylor turned down enormous sums of money because as a devout Christian he refused to race on Sundays.

You co-authored the book with your brother, Conrad. How did you divide up the research and writing?

My brother did most of the writing and I did most of the research. Since much of the content came to us from France and Germany, we had to have that material translated into English before we could even read it. It was quite a process, taking over five years to complete.

You and your brother are both senior partners at a Twin Cities investment firm. How did you come to write a book about a sports great of yesteryear?

Conrad and I both enjoy cycling, history and writing. One day while searching online for an antique bicycle I saw a sound-bite article on Taylor and shared it with Conrad. We were both hooked and obsessed with how this story never hit the radar in the genre of all-time greatest athlete stories. We hope to see a major motion picture made on his life someday — he certainly deserves to be better known.

Was competitive cycling considerably different in Major Taylor’s era than it is today, in terms of equipment, tracks, or speeds?

Competitive cycling during Taylor’s era was a different sport. What comes to mind to most people is the Tour de France or long-distance, multi-day races with teams competing. In Taylor’s day, the sport was track racing on outdoor or indoor velodromes, which were found in most major cities worldwide. Taylor and the other cyclists were famous sprinters — which meant short races from a half-mile to two miles in length. Traveling at 40-plus mph on steeply banked tracks was fast, dangerous and deadly. Between 1890 and 1927 at least 47 racers were killed on velodrome tracks and many others seriously wounded and no longer able to earn their livelihood. Because Taylor was African-American, there was much animosity toward him and his competitors often threatened his life — literally.

Do you have any other book projects in the works?

No other books in the works — it would be very hard to find another subject as interesting as the life of Major Taylor.