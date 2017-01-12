Make Minnesota great again

To the editor:

A discussion of greatness would have to include a good educational system, one that enables all youngsters to gain the skills necessary either to merely survive or, on the other hand, thrive with a healthy income. Part of what gives access to such education may include decent treatment by the federal tax system, whatever their income. Many middle and upper income folks have access to deductions for medical expenses, education expenses for those who can afford to send their children to a private school, and capital gains deductions. Lower-income earners may find it more difficult to access deductions and exemptions on their tax forms. And there is the possibility of gaining breaks for some struggling parents.

For instance, the Earned Income Tax Credit lifted more than 9 million Americans out of poverty in the last year on record, and some of them are children in the south metro area. Many middle-income people have tax breaks like home mortgage deductions, education deductions for those who can afford to send their kids to private schools, and capital gains deductions.

Our members of Congress know how important it is to extend that program to cover all low income people, especially those who would otherwise be taxed into poverty.

Currently, single people, among others, don’t have access to many of the benefits wealthier folks have. Legislative plans to extend eligibility may provide some help. Extending EITC for childless workers would benefit 13 million hire-ons under the plan of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and 16 million employees under the plan of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, both Democrats.

We should advocate with U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, for an extension of the EITC that would benefit many residents of Dakota County.

Larry Koenck

Eagan