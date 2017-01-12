Mega-invite attracts many of state’s top swim teams

Rosemount, South squads come in 5th at Maroon and Gold meet

Eagan, Rosemount, Lakeville South, Farmington and Lakeville North competed in probably the largest high school boys swimming and diving meet of the season, the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Fifty-eight teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota competed in four divisions in Saturday’s meet. Rosemount and Lakeville South had the top finishes of the local teams, placing fifth in their divisions.

Gold Division

Eagan, which placed third in the 2016 state Class AA meet, competed Saturday in the Gold Division, which included several of the state’s top-ranked teams. The Wildcats scored 222.5 points to place sixth of 16 teams. Minnetonka dominated the meet, scoring 660.5 points, almost 180 more than second-place Eden Prairie.

Scoring was similar to True Team meets but not exactly the same. In Saturday’s meet, the top 20 finishers in individual events scored points. Schools could put as many as three teams in each relay, with each school’s top two teams scoring points.

Eagan’s best finish was a third place by junior Quenton Steffen in the 100-yard breaststroke. Steffen was clocked in 1 minute, 0.32 seconds. Senior Jasper Appleton had fourth places in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Appleton was timed in 21.82 seconds in the 50 and 47.88 in the 100.

The Wildcats also had top-10 finishes in the 200 individual medley (Steffen was ninth in 2:02.57) and diving (Jordan Nguyen was 10th with 210.80 points). Eagan also placed ninth in the 200 medley relay, with Appleton, Steffen, Colin Kehoe and P.J. Collins finishing in 1:40.67.

Maroon Division

Rosemount placed fifth of 14 teams in a division won by Eau Claire Memorial/North of Wisconsin.

The Irish got a first place in diving from senior Stephen Satnik, who scored 241.75 points, about 16 more than the runner-up. Grant Toenges, a junior, was second in the 200 butterfly in 55.59, and sophomore Cody Spaeth was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:10.85.

Also placing in the top 10 for the Irish were Toenges in the 200 freestyle (fifth, 1:51.00), Spaeth in the 200 freestyle (10th, 1:55.79), Logan Timbers in the 200 individual medley (seventh, 2:14.93), Nate Boerboom in the 200 individual medley (ninth, 2:16.92). Rosemount’s top 200 freestyle relay team of Jake Veness, Timbers, Devin Anderson and Toenges was sixth in 1:35.54. Veness, Timbers, Spaeth and Toenges were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.51, with Rosemount’s Jonathan Wise, Brogan O’Donnel, Nate Boerboom and Keegan Henning taking 10th in 3:42.88.

Bronze Division

Chaska/Chanhassen won the Bronze Division team championship against a field that included Lakeville South (fifth), Farmington (seventh) and Lakeville North (12th).

Brady Torborg, a junior, had Lakeville South’s highest finish, third in the 100 butterfly in 53.58. South earned fourth place in three events – Tate Leverenz in the 50 freestyle (22.76), Torborg in the 100 backstroke (55.57) and Leverenz, Andrew Lind, Ray Bares and Torborg in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.10).

The Cougars’ Jake Berg finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.63. Two South relay teams also placed fifth – Torborg, Berg, Lind and Brody Knips in the 200 medley (1:43.57), and Leverenz, Knips, Berg and Bares in the 200 freestyle (1:34.86).

Other top-10 finishers for South were Lind in the 50 freestyle (eighth, 23.42), Keegan Gare in diving (10th, 150.10), Leverenz in the 100 freestyle (tied for seventh, 51.02) and Lind in the 100 freestyle (tied for seventh, 51.02).

Senior Austin Kueck led Farmington with a fourth place in the 500 freestyle in 5:02.03. Ben Gunderson, also a senior, was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 56.91, and freshman Seth Krause scored 187.70 points in diving to finish fifth.

Eric Heddinger, a sophomore, finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.99. Also taking sixth was the Farmington 200 freestyle relay of Kueck, Heddinger, Ben Moorlach and Ben Gunderson. Their time was 1:35.26.

Kueck, Heddinger, Moorlach and Gunderson were seventh in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.46. The Tigers had two top-10 finishers in the 200 individual medley, with Kueck seventh in 2:07.89 and Gunderson ninth in 2:09.28. Moorlach was 10th in the 50 freestyle in 23.66.

Lakeville North sophomore Andrew Trepanier was a double winner in the Bronze Division, taking the 50 freestyle in 21.19 and the 100 freestyle in 46.88. His time in the 50 freestyle was the fastest of any swimmer in any of the four divisions.

Zach Upham added two top-10 finishes for North, taking eighth in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.54 and ninth in the 100 backstroke in 58.18. The 400 freestyle relay of Upham, Blake Schrick, Andrew Oveson and Trepanier was eighth in 3:30.70.