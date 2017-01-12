Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 26, 2005

MORTGAGOR: Ceil Kieffer, Trustee, 1994 Revocable Trust of Ceil Stein Kieffer dated February 1st, 1994.

MORTGAGEE:

CitiMortgage, Inc..

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 25, 2006 Dakota County Recorder, Document No. 2399977.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Green Tree Servicing LLC now known as Ditech Financial LLC. Dated April 8, 2014 Recorded April 10, 2014, as Document No. 3006446.

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

CitiMortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3955 Dodd Road, Eagan, MN 55123

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:

100240005010

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The East 475.0 feet of the South 475.0 feet of the West Half (W1/2) of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 24, Township 27, Range 23

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $400,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$355,674.98

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Hwy 55, Lobby #S-100, Hastings, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 5, 2017 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 29, 2016

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

8 – 16-007144 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 2017

642095