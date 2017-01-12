To the editor:

I was disgusted by the recent findings of the investigation of the University of Minnesota football team, even if only parts of it were accurate, and I am not saying that they weren’t. Whatever went on that night was disgusting and shameful for all parties involved. There are many questions that need answering from those in attendance and why Coach Tracy Claeys lack of leadership allowed the boycott. As for his poorly worded tweet (I do not believe it was meant in any way to say sexual violence isn’t an issue or this type of behavior is OK), he should have kept silent and dealt with the issue in-house. The tweet showed his poor leadership abilities and his losing control of his team. Had he not said anything, would we be up in arms that he was silent on the issue? Either way, the majority got their wish and he is gone. Was this handled well? No. To quote a former Gopher athlete: “Nobody wins in this scenario.”

Sexual violence is wrong.

What prompted me to write this letter is the self-righteous attitude expressed against the players (not the 10 charged, they can suffer whatever comes their way), coach and administration. Joe Nathan’s recent columns made some valid points from a “jaded’ point of view. People heard athletes sexually assaulted a coed at a party, then the players boycotted the Holiday Bowl in support of their teammates (without all the facts and details), then read Claeys tweet, and rushed to judgment, never trying to find out what led to the boycott or what the tweet meant. We have an entire part of our population that read and saw only what they wanted and made their judgment on that alone.

Most certainly the U of M Athletic Department has a long way to go to clean up its act, athletes should be held to a higher standard of behavior as well as the coaches and administrators.

Claeys is gone, let’s let the school try and clean up this and all the other messes and hope this the end of the story.

Gary Huhnerkoch

Burnsville