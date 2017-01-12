North gymnasts score season-high 147.7

Panthers sweep top 4 all-around places at Farmington Lakeville North’s Indya Volk competes on floor exercise during a gymnastics meet against Farmington on Tuesday. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Lakeville North gymnasts took the top two places in each of the four events, swept the top four all-around spots and scored a season-high 147.7 points in a victory at Farmington on Tuesday night.

A different gymnast won each individual event for the Panthers, ranked first in Class AA. Anna Altermatt, a ninth-grader, scored 9.55 on balance beam to win that event; she also was the all-around winner with 37.5. Ninth-grader Ashley Goodlund won on floor exercise with 9.425. Delaney Gipp, a junior, was first on uneven bars with 9.65 and ninth-grader Rachel Steiner took first on vault with 9.55.

The Panthers’ Goodlund (37.125), Steiner (36.45) and Gipp (36.425) were second through fourth in the all-around.

Farmington scored 139 points, a season high. The Tigers were not in the top 25 in last week’s state coaches association Class AA rankings, although that might change this week. Tigers junior Lauren Slayton scored 36.175 to place fifth in the all-around. Slayton also took third on floor with 9.325. Farmington senior Amanda Davenport was third on vault with 9.25.

Lakeville North’s Altermatt was second on bars (9.525) and vault (9.425). Gipp was runner-up on beam with 9.4 and Steiner took second on floor with 9.425. Goodlund was third on bars (9.45) and beam (9.2).

Lakeville North will be host of the annual Lakeville Invitational on Saturday, with competition beginning at 9 a.m. The meet will feature the state’s two No. 1 teams – Lakeville North from Class AA and Detroit Lakes from Class A. Also among the teams scheduled to compete are Roseville, ranked fourth in Class AA, and Cambridge-Isanti, ranked, seventh. Lakeville South (ranked ninth in Class AA), Eastview and Prior Lake will represent the South Suburban Conference, along with North.