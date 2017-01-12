Notebook: Coaching futures up in the air

Coaches changing addresses in the off-season is a fact of college football life, and in the coming weeks it could affect a couple of people with local ties.

Matt Simon, an All-State and Academic All-State receiver at Farmington High School in the early 2000s, was receivers coach for the Western Michigan team that went 13-1 last season and played in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. As anybody with even a passing interest in University of Minnesota football knows by now, Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck was named to the same position with the Gophers last week. The Star Tribune reported Wednesday night Simon would join Fleck’s staff in Minnesota, but the university has not confirmed that.

As of Thursday, Western Michigan had not announced a replacement for Fleck. A Detroit News story referred to Simon as possibly the top internal candidate for the head coaching job. But in a list of potential candidates published by MLive, a media group that includes eight Michigan daily newspapers, Simon wasn’t mentioned.

Simon, 31, played college football at Northern Illinois; former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill was Northern Illinois coach in Simon’s senior year. He coached at Northern Illinois, the University of St. Thomas, and Rutgers before joining the Western Michigan staff in 2014. He has been described as having a personality similar to Fleck’s, and drew praise from Fleck for his recruiting ability.

Fleck has spots to fill on his Minnesota staff, although he told WCCO Radio he hoped to have that completed by Thursday. He has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and Ed Warinner as offensive line coach. Ciarrocca was Fleck’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan, while Warinner coached at Ohio State last season.

It’s likely that Lakeville native Jay Johnson, the Gophers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016, is moving on. Johnson was offensive coordinator the previous five years at Louisiana, one of five colleges where he’s held that job.

Loppet Invite

Skiers from Eagan and Burnsville won three of the four individual races at the Loppet Invite high school Nordic skiing meet Saturday at Wirth Park.

Eagan’s Patrick Acton won the 5-kilometer boys freestyle race in 10 minutes, 18.29 seconds. His teammate, Ryan Steger, was first in the classic race in 11:30.52.

Burnsville’s Krista Holmstrom won the girls classic race in 13:51.61.

Bryant Ruff of ISD 196 finished fifth in boys freestyle. Ana Brakke of Eastview and Hanna Holmstrom of Burnsville were seventh and eighth in girls freestyle. Gabby Kraemer of Eastview was sixth and Brianne Brewster of Lakeville South was ninth in girls classic.

St. Paul Highland Park won the boys team competition, finishing four points ahead of Minneapolis Southwest and five ahead of third-place Eagan. Burnsville was ninth, Lakeville North/South was 12th and ISD 196 finished 13th.

Eden Prairie was girls team champion at the Loppet Invite. The combined Lakeville team finished fifth. Eastview was eighth, Burnsville was 10th and ISD 196 finished 15th.

The Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville and ISD 196 teams will be in a South Suburban Conference sprint meet Saturday at Valleywood Golf Course. The varsity competition, which begins at 9 a.m., will have individual and team components.

World Junior champs

Team USA went 7-0 in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships that concluded last week in Montreal. The U.S. won its final two games in shootouts, defeating Russia 4-3 in the semifinals and Canada 5-4 in the gold medal game.

Burnsville High School graduate and St. Cloud State University defenseman Jack Ahcan played in all seven Team USA games, scoring one point and earning a plus-3 rating. Lakeville native Jake Oettinger, a goalie at Boston University, made the U.S. roster but did not play. Burnsville native Brock Boeser, a sophomore at North Dakota, was named to the preliminary roster but withdrew after having wrist surgery.