One dead in crash on Galaxie Avenue in Apple Valley

A 45-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Jan. 9 at Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street in Apple Valley.

Scott J. Hartung, of Apple Valley, was driving northbound in a southbound lane of Galaxie Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck a car stopped for the traffic light at 140th, according to witness accounts.

Hartung was ejected from his vehicle in the crash, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as “multiple blunt force injuries.”

The occupants of the other vehicle — a 42-year-old woman and two children — suffered minor injuries.