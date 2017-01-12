Panthers positioned as state tourney contenders

North girls on 5-game winning streak In addition to being Lakeville North’s leading scorer, senior guard Temi Carda has shown the ability to contain other teams’ leading scorers. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Lakeville North girls basketball coach Shelly Clemons has a bit of a dilemma, although it’s one she – and the Panthers – have some time to solve.

Clemons wants to develop a strong bench. The top reserves have ability, she said; what they don’t have is a lot of varsity experience.

So, why not just start running them into games? Because, the coach said, she’s having a hard time justifying pulling starters that are playing well.

The starting five – seniors Temi Carda, Caitlin Peterson and Olivia Bruce, and juniors Ke James and Taylor Brown, have guided North to an 11-2 start. The Panthers are solidly in the race for first place in the South Suburban Conference, a league that has three teams in the top seven of the state Class 4A rankings.

“Those five starters are high-level basketball players,” Clemons said. “They’re all going to play college sports. They’ve played on strong AAU teams like North Tartan. Two of our three seniors have been around here since eighth grade. We have a lot of confidence in them.

“We think we’re pretty strong one through eight, but the three players coming off the bench for us right now are in their first season on the varsity. They’re very good players. They just need a little more experience. But our top five girls are playing so well right now.”

The seventh-ranked Panthers have been able to get reserves Analiese Tschida, Lauren Jensen and Kari Macura on the court enough that each is averaging at least four points a game and has scored in double figures at least once. Jensen led the Panthers with 20 points in an 81-57 victory over Prior Lake on Tuesday.

The Panthers had little trouble in victories against Chanhassen and Rochester Mayo at the Rotary U.S. Bank Tournament in Rochester over the holidays, then returned to the court last Friday and won 55-43 at Rosemount.

Rosemount, which has played in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game the last two years, features a prolific scorer in senior guard Maddy Olson, who’s averaging 20.3 points a game and has scored as many as 39 this season. The Panthers held her to 11 points, tying Olson’s season low.

Carda, who leads North in scoring with a 16-point average, sacrificed some of her offense to shadow Olson, Clemons said. “Temi is probably our strongest player,” the coach said. “She tried to force Maddy to put it on the floor, not let her have that quick, open look, which I think is Maddy’s strength.”

Brown, a 6-foot-2 junior with perimeter skills, led North with 16 points and James, a strong post player, scored 14. Carda had 10 points and Bruce had nine.

North was able to get the ball inside as well as make some three-pointers. That inside-outside philosophy is central to the Panthers’ offense, Clemons said. James (6-2) has scored 22 points twice in the last three games and has proven tough to stop if she gets the ball near the basket. If North can force teams to move their defenders closer to the basket, it leaves more room for the perimeter shooters – and Carda, a Creighton University recruit, has the vision to find them.

On Monday, Lakeville North beat Shakopee 57-39 to improve to 3-1 in conference play. James had 22 points and Carda 16 to lead the Panthers, who pulled away with a 37-point second half.

Going into Tuesday’s play, Prior Lake, Eastview and Apple Valley were tied for the conference lead at 3-0. North has games remaining with all three, so the Panthers still control their fate in the conference race.

But Clemons said she believes the team is strong enough – and eventually will be deep enough – to do more than push for a conference championship. The Panthers reached the state tournament last year but lost to Eastview in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

“We want to get to the state tournament again, but we don’t want to just be there,” the coach said. “We’d like to make it to the semifinals, maybe have a chance to play in the championship game.”