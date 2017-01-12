Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL

SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT OR

DISTRIBUTION AND

FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE) AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-868

Estate of Rodney E. Carey,

Decedent

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets consisting of Real Property (Homestead) be summarily assigned to Paula D. Carey.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will and Testament dated April 24, 1997. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 9, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Tim D. Wermager

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Angela M. Lutz Amann, 249622

LeVander, Gillen & Miller, P.A.

633 S. Concord Street, Suite 400

South St. Paul, MN, 55075

P: (651) 451-1831

F: (651) 450-7384

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 12, 19, 2017

642076