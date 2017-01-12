Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL
SUMMARY
ASSIGNMENT OR
DISTRIBUTION AND
FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE) AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF DAKOTA
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-868
Estate of Rodney E. Carey,
Decedent
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets consisting of Real Property (Homestead) be summarily assigned to Paula D. Carey.
The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will and Testament dated April 24, 1997. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 9, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Tim D. Wermager
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Angela M. Lutz Amann, 249622
LeVander, Gillen & Miller, P.A.
633 S. Concord Street, Suite 400
South St. Paul, MN, 55075
P: (651) 451-1831
F: (651) 450-7384
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 12, 19, 2017
642076