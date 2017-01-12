Ribbon cutting at Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley

Pictured at the ribbon cutting are, from left, Royal Credit Union President and CEO Rudy Pereira, Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce President Ed Kearney, and Royal Credit Union’s Apple Valley branch manager Kim LeBeouf. (Photo submitted)

Royal Credit Union’s Apple Valley office celebrated its grand opening at a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10. The new office is located at 14295 Cedar Ave.

At the ceremony, CEO and president of Royal Credit Union, Rudy Pereira, and Apple Valley branch manager, Kim LeBeouf, welcomed Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Rolan, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce President Ed Kearney, and Royal team members.

“Royal Credit Union is a values-driven organization and our core purpose of creating a positive impact in the lives we touch is the focus of everything we do,” said Pereira. “We work hard every day to find ways to enhance our members’ experience and add value for them and our communities.”

As part of the grand opening, through Jan. 16 credit union members and community residents are invited to stop by the new office to learn more about the credit union, meet the Royal Apple Valley team, and enter to win prizes valued at over $500.