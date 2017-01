Riverside Hitmen lead vocalist Zach Lemmens (Photo by Michael Anderson)

The Riverside Hitmen are set to open the Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s annual Frozen Apple winter concert series with a Jan. 14 performance. The band specializes in Top 40 hits, covering artists such as Michael Jackson, Adele and Taylor Swift.

Admission is free to the 6-9 p.m. concert in the clubhouse at Valleywood Golf Course, 4851 McAndrews Road. The series continues Feb. 11 with Patty Peterson & Friends, followed March 11 by Lush Country. More information is at www.avartsfoundation.org.