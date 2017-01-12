Shorthanded Tigers make it through home invite

Half of wrestling roster was sick or injured last week

Of the 43 wrestlers in Farmington’s program, only 21 weighed in last Friday for what was going to be a busy weekend for the Tigers with six matches in two days.

The other 22 were out with one kind of physical issue or another. Many were sick, Tigers co-head coach Chad Olson said, because illnesses swept through the high school after the end of the holiday break. Several others were injured. As many as six starters were out of the varsity lineup at one time or another last weekend, depending on who the Tigers were facing.

Not a good time to go against the No. 1 in the state. The Tigers faced Shakopee, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, in the opening round of the Koda Classic. Shakopee won 65-14 in what proved to be the Sabers’ closest match in the tournament. They swept their four matches by a combined 260-20.

Farmington won two of its four Koda Classic matches to take fourth place. The Tigers were 3-3 for the weekend, including a victory over Northfield and a loss to Prior Lake in a triangular meet Friday night.

The bright side, in Olson’s view, is “if this has to happen, at least it’s in early January and not February,” when the Class 3A, Section 1 tournament will take place.

“It was a tough weekend. The varsity kids who were out, we were replacing with kids who are in their first year of wrestling or have been on the JV all year,” Olson added. “Given the situation, I thought those kids did a really good job.”

Trayton Anderson (113 pounds), Nate Engel (132) and Rylee Raddatz (285) earned Farmington’s points against Shakopee. Raddatz won by fall, Engel had a major decision and Anderson won by decision.

Raddatz wrestled at 145 pounds last season but since has had a growth spurt and now usually wrestles at 220. An illness to Farmington’s heavyweight forced Raddatz to move up to 285 and he responded with a 3-1 record in the Koda Classic.

“Confidence is the biggest thing Rylee has had to work on, and I think he gained a lot of it last weekend,” Olson said. “We were leading (Rochester) John Marshall by three points going into his match and he won by fall (Farmington defeated JM 45-36). Even in the match he lost he was able to avoid getting pinned, and we were able to beat Winona.”

The Tigers edged Winona 40-39 and went 2-1 in their bracket. Farmington lost to Stillwater 45-24 in the third-place match.

On Friday, Farmington defeated Northfield 43-24 and lost to Prior Lake 57-18 in a home triangular. The Tigers won the first six matches against Northfield, taking a 31-0 lead.

Farmington sophomore Trayton Anderson won five of six matches over the weekend. He’s ranked second in Class 3A at 113 pounds. Ranked first in the class at 113 is Shakopee’s Aaron Cashman. Cashman wrestled at 120 against Farmington at the Koda Classic and therefore did not face Anderson.

Ninth-grader Luke Peterson, ranked fourth in the state at 106, wrestled three matches at 120 and 126 in the Koda Classic, winning all three. Skylar Raymond, a senior wrestling at 138, went 5-1 over the weekend.

Olson said he isn’t sure when the Tigers will be full strength, but they should be closer with the expected return this week of senior Eric Heusbourg, who has been out because of a knee injury. Heusbourg is ranked eighth in Class 3A at 195.

Next weekend is another busy one for the Tigers with six matches over two days at a dual meet invitational at Bemidji State University.