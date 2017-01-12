Snapchat helps identify Eagan robbery suspects

Social media posts helped find the alleged suspects in an Eagan robbery at Northview Park earlier this month, according to charges made by the Dakota County Attorney’s office this week. Radwan Bue

According to the criminal complaint, Radwan Mohamed Bue, 18 of St. Paul, was one of three suspects who appeared in Snapchat videos displaying a .22 caliber revolver along with his co-conspirator displaying cash from the robbery.

Eagan Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 3 near Eagan High School.

The victims were still on the scene when police arrived and one of the juveniles, who are students at Eagan High School, told the police another victim was buying Xanax from the suspects.

After money was exchanged, the suspects approached the victims with firearms and demanding all of their property.

The suspects took a cell phone, cash, vape pen, True Religion jeans, a Polo shirt and a backpack.

During the robbery, one of the suspects fired a gun in the air.

According to the Eagan Police Department, an unidentified individual called the police, not one of the victims.

Snapchat videos recovered show Bue and his a associates driving around and smoking marijuana approximately 11 hours prior to the robbery.

Following the robbery, Snapchat posts show Bue displaying a large framed revolver and his juvenile co-conspirator displaying cash from the robbery.

Bue was located and arrested at Raspberry Island in St. Paul and gave a statement where he admitted he was at the parking lot and participated in the robbery, according to the complaint.

He was charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery in the first degree, which carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in jail and a $105,000 fine.

According to the Eagan Police Department, another 17-year-old male was charged with aggravated robbery as well, but did not release his name.