Thank a mentor, be a mentor

To the editor:

Mr. Schaefer, Ruth H., Mary M. – important people in my youth who were there when I needed them. We can all think back to a time in our childhood when we depended on others for support while struggling with an important personal decision, needed a role model to provide guidance in new or uncertain situations, or simply wanted a friend to be at our side to share in the good times.

January is National Mentoring Month. This month is set aside each year to spotlight the importance of mentors and the need for every child to have a caring adult in his or her life. NMM celebrates mentoring and the positive effect it can have on young lives, with the goals of raising awareness of mentoring in its various forms and to recruit mentors, especially in programs that have waiting lists of young people.

I’m proud to serve as vice president on the board of Kids ‘n Kinship, a local nonprofit youth mentoring organization serving southern Dakota County. We provide over 60 children, ages 5-16, primarily from single-parent homes, with the powerful opportunity to have an additional caring adult in their life through our mentor individuals, couples, or families. We continue to have a waiting list of great kids, however, and are always working to recruit more volunteer mentors. Visit our website at www.kidsnkinship.org, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/kidsnkinship, or Twitter at twitter.com/kidsnkinship to learn more about our vibrant organization.

Through a Kids ‘n Kinship mentoring relationship, a child forms a long-term friendship with a caring adult, receives positive attention and experience with a variety of activities. They develop the sense of self-worth that is essential to successfully function in school, in healthy relationships, and, eventually, a job. Whether you choose to be a role model and friend to children in your own life or seek a more formal opportunity to connect, remember this month to honor those who served as a formal or informal mentor to you and consider the opportunity to pass the gift on to those in your own community.

Karla Kosel

Eagan