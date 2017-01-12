Year in Review 2016: Lewis, Little win toss-up races

National, state races supply election drama

Matt Little

The election of candidates for state and federal offices in Farmington and Rosemount offered a few surprises in 2016. Jason Lewis

Two toss-up races in the 2nd Congressional District and Senate District 58 offered all the drama needed on election night and into the next morning when the winners of both races were declared after a ballot-counting snafu in Dakota County.

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, captured the 2nd District seat to replace John Kline, who announced in September 2015 he wouldn’t be seeking re-election to an eighth term. The former conservative radio talk show host defeated former St. Jude Medical executive Angie Craig, of Eagan, 47.11 percent to 45 percent.

By 387 votes, former Lakeville Mayor Matt Little became the first DFLer elected in Senate District 58 in about 30 years with a victory over former Farmington City Council Member Tim Pitcher.

Lewis and Craig debated four times over the campaign, including an appearance on Minnesota Public Radio when they traded barbs over health care, the federal deficit, budget cuts and taxes.

Lewis appealed to voters with a smaller government approach, including a flat tax proposal and sequester budget cuts.

He defeated the other Republican challengers in a primary. The candidates included Darlene Miller, owner and CEO of Permac Industries in Burnsville, who was endorsed by Kline.

Lewis was named a senior freshman member on the House Budget Committee in January.

“I’m honored to have been named to this prestigious committee and look forward to working with Dr. Price and Interim Chair (Diane) Black to do as I promised; repeal and replace Obamacare and make healthcare accessible and truly affordable for all Americans,” Lewis said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work with my colleagues to return fiscal responsibility to our government and tackle the $20 trillion national debt that threatens our children’s future.”

As for Little, when he was asked what his upset meant to the Democratic Party, he described it as a “huge victory,” not for Democrats, but to show the state of Minnesota winning does not have to be about party affiliation “if your issues are right and people know and trust you.”

He said a post-victory email from a supporter best summed up his campaign: “She said you covered our house twice,” Little said. “And your campaign has been here three times, and I haven’t had anybody else come to my door, and so you’ve got my vote even though I’ve never voted for a Democrat before.”

In the election, Little won all of Lakeville’ precincts, in addition to collecting the most votes in two of Farmington’s six precincts, one township and the only precinct in Northfield.

Incumbents win

On the House side, Republicans won in both districts that cover Farmington and Rosemount, while Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, won in District 57.

Reps. Anna Wills and Pat Garofalo won handily in their bids to retain their seats.

Wills, 31, who serves House District 57B (Apple Valley, Rosemount and Coates), defeated Rosemount real estate agent John Huot by a margin of 53.6 to 46.1 percent.

Former Apple Valley and Rosemount high schools Principal Greg Clausen, of Apple Valley, won re-election to a second term by a 53.1 to 46.7 percent margin over financial services professional Cory Campbell, of Apple Valley.

In House District 58B, Garofalo won with 64.9 percent of the vote to DFLer Marla Vagts’ 34.9 percent. It was the second Garofalo-Vagts matchup.