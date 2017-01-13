City – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

WARNING
WATER AERATION SYSTEM OPERATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an aeration system, creating open water and thin ice, will begin operating on Farquar Lake in the City of Apple Valley, Dakota County, Minnesota; as early as December 1, 2016, and continue through April 1, 2017. The system is installed at the southwest corner of the lake, in Farquar Park, in Apple Valley. Weather conditions may cause the areas of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly. Stay clear of the marked area!
If there are questions concerning this aeration system, please call Apple Valley Natural Resources at 952-953-2400.
/s/ Pamela J. Gackstetter
Pamela Gackstetter
Apple Valley City Clerk
Published in the
Apple Valley Sun Thisweek
January 13, 20, 2017
641995
