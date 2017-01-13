City – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

WARNING

WATER AERATION SYSTEM OPERATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an aeration system, creating open water and thin ice, will begin operating on Lake Alimagnet in the Cities of Apple Valley and Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota; as early as December 1, 2016, and continue through April 1, 2017. The system is installed at the southeast corner of the lake, in Alimagnet Park, in Apple Valley. Weather conditions may cause the areas of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly. Stay clear of the marked area!

If there are questions concerning this aeration system, please call Apple Valley Natural Resources at 952-953-2400.

/s/ Pamela J. Gackstetter

Pamela Gackstetter

Apple Valley City Clerk

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek, Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 13, 20, 2017

642000

