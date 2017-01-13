Financial Statements – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Lakeville to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec.471.6965. This is not the at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, MN or on the City website (www.lakevillemn.gov).

The City Council approved this budget on December 5, 2016.

