Former West Publishing exec donates $100,000 to Eagan

Money to be used to restore town hall building

John Nasseff, left, sits with former Eagan City Administrator Tom Hedges, current Mayor Mike Maguire and Helene Houle, Nasseff’s wife. Nasseff and his family have donated $100,000 to Eagan to build a plaza at Eagan’s 1914 Town Hall in honor of Hedges. (Photo courtesy of Al Kiecker)

John Nasseff and his family are giving back to Eagan in a big way.

The 92-year-old philanthropist and retired senior executive with West Publishing from St. Paul has donated $100,000 toward work on Eagan’s 1914 Town Hall.

Nasseff was a senior executive when West Publishing, what is now Thomson Reuters, relocated from St. Paul to Eagan thanks in part to the help of the city administrator at the time Tom Hedges.

The money will go toward what will be called the “Tom Hedges Plaza” near Eagan’s 1914 Town hall. Other funds will go toward displays within the Town Hall.

The city’s current administrator Dave Osberg said the city hasn’t been able to fully renovate the building since an arson in 2013 destroyed much of the building.

“(Nasseff) heard the tragic situation about the old town hall wanted to help and wanted to find a way to recognize someone who made a difference,” said Tom Walrath of Thomson Reuters.

Walrath said this will ensure future generations know the history of Eagan.

Nasseff and his wife, Helene Houle, wanted to honor Hedges, who retired in 2013 after serving as Eagan’s first city administrator.

“Eagan is what it is today, in large part, because of Tom Hedges,” said Nasseff in a news release. “Tom’s leadership, work ethic and can-do approach is why West Publishing came here, and it’s why Helene and I wanted to honor Tom with a plaza in his name, while at the same time helping Town Hall continue to recover from the fire with new displays.”

Design will be completed on the “Tom Hedges Plaza” over the course of the winter with anticipated installation beginning later this spring, according to Eagan Communications Director Tom Garrison.

“The wonderful generosity of this gift will continue to live and grow for years,” said Mary Ellen Voracek, chair of the Eagan Historical Society, in a release. “We will be able to expand our displays, continuing to educate future generations.”

She noted the symmetry between honoring Tom Hedges’ leadership which helped Eagan grow and the gift’s influence on growing the collection, preservation and presentation of Eagan’s history.

Nasseff was inspired to help the city recover from the arson fire that mostly destroyed Eagan’s 1914 Town Hall about three years ago.

Prior Lake’s Michael Duane Damron (aka Wade Duane Arvidson) pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony first-degree arson and burglary and was sentenced to seven years in prison and was ordered to pay more than $450,000 in restitution.

Damron’s brother and co-defendant Wynn Donald Arvidson, 51, also of Prior Lake, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree arson. His sentencing is scheduled for later this week.

West Publishing moved part of its operations to St. Paul in the 1970s, according to Garrison, before moving its headquarters to Eagan in 1992.

The Eagan City Council formally received the donation last week.

“I’m extremely humbled,” Hedges said at the meeting. “My family is very humbled. I didn’t expect to be back here again, not in this manner. John (Nasseff) did great things for the city of Eagan.”