Keliher disputes no meeting invite: ‘I will be present’

Superintendent search firm process disputed

Lakeville Area School Board Member Judy Keliher said she will attend a meeting today (Jan. 13) during which Board Chair Michelle Volk, Vice Chair Terry Lind and Board Member Kathy Lewis were to review and narrow superintendent search firm candidate applications.

Keliher’s declaration came during a heated exchange with Volk during the Jan. 10 School Board meeting.

Keliher and Lewis had raised transparency concerns regarding the superintendent search firm hiring process and Keliher requested changes that lacked a majority of board support.

Initially, Volk and Lind were to meet at 4 p.m. today to review proposals and narrow candidate firms to two, then on Jan. 17 the full board is to interview, question and make a recommendation to administration regarding which firm to hire. The board is expected to award the contract at its Jan. 24 meeting.

After concerns were raised, Lewis was also invited to attend the meeting to review applications.

Conversation between Keliher and all board members present except Lewis was heated at times. Board Member Jim Skelly was absent.

Volk said Keliher could attend and observe, but not provide input to avoid an open meeting violation and because she was not the third person chosen by the board to attend the meeting.

“At this point the issue is done,” Volk said.

Keliher immediately responded, “I will be there as well because I feel my input is important,” she said. “And I don’t understand how this board can shut down a board member from making …”

Volk interrupted Keliher, but Keliher spoke over Volk and asked Lind if he was going to be at the meeting or if she could attend in his position.

Open meeting law requires special public notification of a special meeting three days in advance, and if a quorum is present, the meeting must be open to the public.

Lind said Skelly had made the suggestion regarding the search firm process at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting and there had been no disagreement.

“I was asked to do it,” Lind said. “I’m going to follow through with that.”

Erickson said to Lind, “We want you there.”

In a loud voice, Keliher made a disparaging comment about Skelly’s meeting attendance and asked Erickson to stop meeting with the superintendent and recruiting principals (for the superintendent position).

In an interview, Erickson said he has just been encouraging people he knows have proper licensing to apply for the position.

Volk loudly interrupted Keliher: “Stop,” Volk said to Keliher. “Stop right now. Stop. This is getting out of line. We have a business meeting to conduct and we are professionals and let’s just stay that way please. Thank you.”

During the meeting, Volk said Keliher may come and observe, but may have no input if she is not the third person chosen.

Volk said there are not many firms left that offer these types of services and guessed there would not be more than three firms that submit proposals.

Lewis and Keliher opposed the process, which included board members submitting criteria online they deemed important in a search firm to be considered by Volk and Lind as they review applications, and called for changes.

Keliher advocated for a timeline and meetings to be set.

Calling hiring a superintendent “one of the most fundamental responsibilities of a school board,” Lewis said it is important for transparency to have all voices heard in the hiring process.

“I do not mean this comment as disrespect or not having faith in the board chair of vice-chair making this decision,” Lewis said. “It’s more the idea that this is truly the responsibility of the board as a whole.”

Volk noted the tight timeline and said the board discussed and agreed to the process at its Dec. 20 work session.

Lewis said any board member who is available should attend the meeting to review applications, and Keliher agreed.

She said nine firms responded six years ago, the last time they conducted a superintendent search.

“I think it’s critical that every single board member at least be invited to the table to participate,” Keliher said, calling it “demeaning” that Volk sought advice from the administration regarding the process instead of she and Lewis because they have been through a superintendent hiring process before.

Tony Massaros, executive director of administrative services, said he recommended the search firm hiring process to Volk because of the tight timeframe to move the process forward.

“We do need to let these firms know, some of which are potentially out-of-state, that they are expected to be here at 6 o’clock (in the evening) next Tuesday,” Massaros said. “That’s really the driving force here.”

Erickson said he could agree to expanding it to three board members, but did not want to open it to all School Board members, noting there will be ample opportunities for public involvement and input in future meetings.

Lind also supported limiting three board members at the meeting and said they do not want to delay the process.

After the video cameras went off, Keliher got into an argument with Erickson, who responded and then walked away. He briefly met with administrators briefly and left the meeting.

In an interview, Keliher said the majority of her concerns are that all board members have opportunity to be involved, provide input and so the community has the opportunity to hear what they are saying.

Volk said she interrupted Keliher because she was saying things about other board members without proof.

She said Keliher is making the assumption her voice is not heard, but Volk said the dialogue that goes on in the subcommittee level takes into account the wishes of the board as a whole.

“I can honestly say, and I’m on the Personnel Committee, that we think about the whole board,” Volk said.

She said there is a lack of trust between board members and also disagreement as to how to address them.

Volk said she needs to have a meeting set aside just for airing differences, but three members are not willing to do that at this point.

She said some board members do not want the meeting to be public and others do not want the meeting in a closed session as law allows.

“My next step is to work on the perception of us not being transparent,” she said. “We’ll see if the board can come to some agreement on what’s transparent.”