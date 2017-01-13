Lakeville leaders continue sports dome discussion

Parks referendum, fees discussion also raised

Parks issues remained a hot topic for Lakeville City Council members who agreed at a Jan. 7 retreat to pursue several sports-minded issues this year.

Mayor Doug Anderson said the new council agreed to consider park dedication fees, a potential parks levy referendum this fall and encouraged the pursuit of discussions with local school districts regarding a potential sports dome.

“There was no debate about how we felt about those (things),” Anderson said. “It was just putting things on a list of things we would want to get done.”

The potential of building a sports dome in Lakeville arose during the 2016 election when then-candidate and now City Council Member Brian Wheeler made it one of his key campaign issues.

He advocated for more sports fields and a recreation center, noting that Lakeville is losing money to neighboring cities like Rosemount and Savage where sports practices are held.

Wheeler also noted that the local economy benefits when more people come into the city and patronize local businesses.

Anderson said the city could create a similar joint partnership for a sports arena with local partners, such as school districts, that it has with Lakeville Area School District 194 regarding the ice arenas.

“We need to have more conversation,” Anderson said. “There will be more conversation this year. I think we either have to validate or fully understand what is the need and then talk about what are the possibilities.”

City Administrator Justin Miller said city staff has reached out to school officials to begin discussion options regarding sports options.

Anderson said the council will likely also seek input from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee.

Some of those committee members were among a group of youth sports representatives who advocated for more paying fields and indoor training facilities in Lakeville at a Dec. 12 City Council work session.

They advocated for more facilities and said Lakeville’s fields and accommodations are aging and inadequate to satisfy the demand in a variety of sports, including soccer, football, baseball and lacrosse.