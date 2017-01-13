MASH relocates to Eagan

Baseball training facility, gym expands

Minnesota MASH Baseball Club and MASH Performance recently moved to a new location in Eagan. (Photo submitted)

All that Minnesota MASH needs is a big warehouse full of weights, rowing machines, training tables, batting cages, baseball bats and squat racks.

After five years in business and with a growing client base, the training facility needed more space, so the Minnesota MASH Baseball Club and MASH Performance facility moved into a new facility in Eagan last November.

About a year ago, the owners felt they had outgrown their location in Burnsville, but a zoning issue inspired the move to Eagan.

The owners said they would have needed to apply for a conditional use permit for the place they were looking at in Burnsville, which would have taken months to approve, so they decided to look elsewhere.

Owners set up shop in Eagan within a building that already houses Gleason’s Gymnastics School and found no zoning issue for the gym.

“I think it all worked out better in the end,” said owner and founder Tom Buske.

It’s a much larger location than the one in Burnsville, where they had three batting cages to work with.

In February the facility will open up another portion of the building, which includes five more batting cages, bringing them up to a total of nine.

The new location off highways 77 and 13 at 2025 Silver Bell Road works well for their clients.

“It’s really easy for all our families to get to,” owner Steve McGuiggan said. “This is a hotbed for baseball compared to the rest of the state. This area has some of the best talent.”

The gym essentially houses two different businesses: a baseball club and a performance facility.

The Minnesota MASH Baseball Club provides services for 10- to 18-year-old players as well as collegiate and professional baseball players.

They have about 18 select baseball teams who play during the offseason.

During the high school season, many MASH gym mates go on to play with their high school teams.

“We’ll go to games and there’s like 18 guys who know each other between the two teams,” McGuiggan said.

The elite 17-and-under team plays all over the country and features a number of Division 1 prospects.

MASH has worked with several area baseball prospects who went on to play baseball at the collegiate level and Buske said they currently train professional baseball, soccer and hockey players.

But a large part of their clientele is youth baseball players.

“We have players who just want to get better and make a traveling team and we have some high school players who want to get drafted,” Buske said.

The MASH Performance side works with athletes as young as 12 to anyone in the general population looking to stay in shape. They offer individual programing, open gym time and group fitness classes.

The facility is also available for rent to baseball programs as well as softball and even soccer programs.

“We can fit the needs of the individual teams,” Buske said. “That’s the beauty of what we do here.”

They have eight full-time staff including baseball coaches, and strength and conditioning coaches as well as an office manager.

“They know more about human performance and baseball fundamentals than I would ever know,” Buske said.

Premier Sports and Spine Center recently partnered with MASH Performance as well offering physical therapy.

“MASH works with injury prevention, but if it’s not within our area of expertise, we’ll refer them to Premier,” Buske said.

For more information, visit www.mashperformance.com or www.mnmash.com.