Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

DEVELOPMENT/APPLICANT: The Lincoln Group/Daniel P. Lincoln

LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 560 & 570 Red Pine Lane, Lot 1 & 2, Block 1, Red Pine Crossing

REQUEST(S): Comprehensive Guide Plan

A Comprehensive Guide Plan Amendment from RC-Retail Commercial to LD- Low Density. File Number: 36-CG-04-12-16

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:

Christina M. Scipioni

City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 13, 2017

