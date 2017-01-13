Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
DEVELOPMENT/APPLICANT: The Lincoln Group/Daniel P. Lincoln
LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 560 & 570 Red Pine Lane, Lot 1 & 2, Block 1, Red Pine Crossing
REQUEST(S): Comprehensive Guide Plan
A Comprehensive Guide Plan Amendment from RC-Retail Commercial to LD- Low Density. File Number: 36-CG-04-12-16
QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:
Christina M. Scipioni
City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
January 13, 2017
642398