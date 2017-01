Southside Towing Inc

7700 Hwy 101 East

Shakopee, MN 55379

952-445-8928

Pursuant to Mn Statute 168B.06

Notice is hereby given that property described as;

Vehicle: 2002 Lincoln Continental Plate# (SD) 39P47B

VIN# 1LNHM97V92Y700354

Towed from; 16731 Hwy 13, Prior lake MN 55372

On: 09/30/2016

Vehicle will be eligible for sale on: 01/30/2017

At Southside Towing, 7700 Hwy 101E. Shakopee, MN 55379 952-445-8928

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 13, 2017

642094