Rosemount extends agreement with RAAC

Arts group will continue to use city facilities rent free

The fireside room of the city-owned Steeple Center addition includes a spacious area with windows from nearly the floor to the ceiling. (Photo by Tad Johnson)

The Rosemount City Council approved a service agreement with the Rosemount Area Arts Council last week to allow the group to use city facilities rent-free, but it wasn’t rubber stamped.

Council Member Shaun Nelson asked to discuss whether the city should continue to allow RAAC to use city facilities rent-free during events that RAAC charges for and suggested adding a user fee.

He added the city charges youth athletic organizations fees to use city’s facilities and doesn’t give free space to youth groups.

“Simply put, I want to be fair for all organizations and charge for events that the RAAC charges for,” Nelson said. “The city invested $3.8 million in the Steeple Center.”

He said the ice rink covers about 80 percent of its costs through fees, while the Steeple Center covered about 18.5 percent of its costs.

“I think we should give consideration to charging for the events (RAAC) charges for,” Nelson said.

He repeatedly said he respects the arts but asked to discuss what “we give away and what we charge for” in a work session.

“I don’t mean to belittle anything, I’m just trying to treat everyone fairly,” Nelson said.

He didn’t find any support from other members, and the original service agreement was approved 5-0.

Council Member Jeff Weisensel was particularly unsupportive, saying he was disappointed Nelson “pulled this stunt in front of the RAAC.”

Members of RAAC were in the audience for the group’s annual presentation in advance of the service agreement consideration.

Weisensel said Nelson had a “condescending attitude toward what they provide for us.”

Weisensel said RAAC has an arrangement similar to that of Leprechaun Days, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Haunted Woods Trail.

“Community volunteers take time and effort and try to bring positive things to the community,” Weisensel said. “It’s different than youth sports. They have their own unique circumstance. This is something about making your community better. (It’s) vital.”

Weisensel also said while Rosemount is not the same size as Eagan, Burnsville or Lakeville, RAAC is able to bring similar caliber events to the community.

“We treat (RAAC) differently to bring these types of things to the community,” Weisensel said.

Mayor Bill Droste said RAAC is open to all 23,000 members of the community, which is different than youth sports.

Droste didn’t want to micromanage groups who bring so much to the community.

“(Arts) are what makes our community rich,” Droste said.

Droste said Money Magazine referred to Rosemount’s arts community when it ranked Rosemount 12th as of the “Best Places to Live” two years ago.

Council Member Mark DeBettignies said the events RAAC charge for pay for expenditures to bring in talent, and it’s not a profit center.

“All monies are brought in by the organization are 100 percent reinvested into the community,”DeBettignies said.

During a presentation, president Joanne Johnson said RAAC holds about 40 events throughout the year and 50 percent are free thanks to several partnerships with area businesses and organizations as well as the city.

RAAC holds events such as ArtBlast, Christmas tree lighting, theatrical performances, concerts and a “Star Wars” extravaganza throughout the year.

They introduced an Oktoberfest last year and are planning a writers festival and book fair, which is new this year.

“RAAC brings to the community life and exposure to our tremendous venues in Rosemount such as the Steeple Center and Central Park amphitheater,” Johnson said.

Johnson said RAAC volunteers give about 450-500 hours every month.

New sergeant

Rosemount swore in a new police sergeant last week, which is something the Rosemount City Council approved of in 2016.

“This is something I desperately thought we needed, and the council agreed with me,” Rosemount Chief of Police Mitchell Scott said.

Detective John Winters, a veteran of the department, will fill the new role.

He’s been with the department for 23 years working as a patrol officer, field training officer and school resource officer. For the last seven years he’s been the department’s core detective working on “theft, burglaries and homicides,” Scott said.

“We were thrilled throughout the process that he’s going to be our next sergeant,” Scott said.

Scott added that Winters’ 23 years of experience with the department will prove beneficial to the younger members of the police force.