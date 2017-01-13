School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 196

This is a summary of the December 12, 2016 School Board meeting with the full text available for public inspection at www.district196.org or at the District Office or by standard or electronic mail.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. at Dakota Ridge School followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present: Albright, Coulson, Huusko, Isaacs, Magnuson, Roseen, Schutte and Supt. Berenz. Absent: Huusko and Schutte.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve the agenda.

The Eagan High School Minnesota State Volleyball Team Champions were recognized.

Berenz congratulated students who competed and those who earned state championships and two staff members. Miles Haugen, principal for Elementary School #19 was introduced.

Motion by Roseen, seconded by Albright and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve Consent items: board meeting minutes; claims; electronic funds transfer schedule; schedule of investments; treasurers report; gifts totaling $142,867.54; advertising revenue totaling $924; grants totaling $3,000; contract with Acme Auto Leasing for lease cars; personnel separations, leaves of absence and new staff; student teacher agreements with Western Governors University and the UMN Crookston; employee agreements for additional FTE, and expulsion of a student.

The board heard a report on the results of the 2016 Minnesota Student Survey.

Motion by Coulson, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve 2017-18 middle school and high school course revisions.

Motion by Roseen, seconded by Albright and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve certifying the 2016 (payable 2017) property tax levy.

The board heard a presentation on the 2016-17 final budget.

Motion by Coulson, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve rejecting the bid for #0840 and awarding contracts for additions/renovations to Deerwood and Woodland totaling $2,768,885.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve naming Elementary #19 East Lake Elementary School.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve the 2017 legislative priorities.

Motion by Roseen, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve a two-year collective bargaining agreement with vehicle technicians.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 5-0 vote to approve revisions to Policy 640, Shared Time and Other Services Available to Nonpublic Schools.

Berenz announced Christopher Onyango-Robshaw has been hired as the new finance coordinator.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 5-0 vote to adjourn at 7:23 p.m.

January 13, 2017

