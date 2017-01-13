Top government salaries reported

State law requires city, county to post the amounts

Four positions are listed as earning the highest three salaries in the city of Lakeville this year.

City Administrator Jason Miller earns the highest pay at $154,924 and three other executive-level staff members earn the next-highest salary of $142,840: Lakeville Finance Director Jerilyn Erickson, Police Chief Jeff Long and Public Works Director Chris Petree.

The city reported its 2017 top three employee salaries on its website, ci.lakeville.mn.us, as required by state law for any city or county with a population of more than 15,000.

State law does not require school districts to post their top salaries, but District 194 Superintendent Lisa Snyder is the highest paid school official, with a salary of $187,278.

District 194 Executive Director Tony Massaros is paid $150,279 and Executive Director of Business Services Michael Baumann earns the next-highest salary at $149,312.

Dakota County Manager Matt Smith has the highest 2017 county employee salary at $173,353. Former Lakeville City Administrator Steve Mielke, now serving as director of the Dakota County Physical Development Division, earns the second-highest county employee salary at $163,850 and Deputy County Manager Jean Erickson earns $162,359, according to Dakota County Employee Relations Director Nancy Hohbach.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom’s salary is at $176,595 this year, but his salary is not required to be posted because he is an elected official and governed by different state statutes, Hohbach said.