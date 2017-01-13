Transportation tops Lakeville’s legislative priorities

Data requests also a concern

Improvements to Interstate 35, local control over railcar storage and curtailing abusive public data requests are among the multiple issues Lakeville is asking lawmakers to address in 2017.

The City Council agreed at a Jan. 7 retreat that its highest legislative priority is reduced congestion and improved safety on Interstate 35. City officials are asking the state to expand the interstate through Lakeville, increase transit options and beef up funding for road and highway improvements.

City officials are also asking its federal delegation to promote laws to prohibit storing railcars within urbanized residential neighborhoods without written consent of the city.

For years, Progressive Rail has used its freight railroad track that runs along County Road 50 and behind homes in neighborhoods as storage for inactive train cars without no local restrictions or time limit.

The storage has frustrated neighbors who have complained of declining property values, visual blight and raised safety concerns.

Railroads are regulated by the federal Interstate Commerce Law and the state has limited powers regarding them; there are no regulations for stored freight cars.

Progressive Rail has improved communications by informing the public of times when trains will block intersections and has at times removed graffiti on its cars at the request of the city, but still continues to park its trains on the rail line.

Another issue included in the legislative platform seeks the restriction of “abusive or harassing” public data requests.

City Administrator Justin Miller said the issue is affecting numerous cities throughout the state.

He said Lakeville has received “pretty onerous” requests, some in relation to criminal cases.

“They use the Data Practices Act sometimes to maybe circumvent the discovery process through a criminal complaint,” Miller said. “We get requests from people involved in complaints and they ask for a bunch of information they think might help their associate with their case.”

He said local municipalities are required to review the data it releases to ensure the city is not releasing private information.

“Nobody’s trying to say that we shouldn’t provide public information,” Miller said. “It’s just that the way the current law is written, you have to provide it in an electronic form and you can’t charge for the staff time it takes to comb out public and non-public data.”

He said some cities have had to process large data requests that are produced but never picked up.

“That’s the harassment part of this,” Miller said. “They just want to make the cities go through this effort to do it and then they either lose interest or they just don’t come and get it.”

Miller said the law should limit “extremely burdensome” requests.

Minnesota’s Data Practices Act requires cities to provide public access to inspect all “data collected, created, received, maintained or disseminated by any government entity regardless of its physical form, storage media or conditions of use.”

Cites are also required to keep records containing government data in an arrangement and condition so they are easily accessible for convenient use and allows any person seeking access be allowed to inspect and copy public government data.

Mark Anfinson, Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney, said municipalities’ concerns are legitimate, noting that electronic records result in large-scale data requests, such as a year or more worth of emails involving multiple individuals.

He said it can be “brutal” for staff to go through and determine if any protected information is included in the large amounts of information released.

“It’s an expensive and slow process,” he said. “In part because there are very few people who have a sufficiently sophisticated knowledge of the Data Practices Act and all of the legal classifications that exist in Minnesota to do that examination and inspection process.”

Anfinson said the problem is there is no easy way to define what is an “excessively burdensome” or “harassing” data request.

He said leaving the interpretation to government gives them “an enormous amount of discretion that would certainly be abused,” leading to improper denials that ultimately erode Minnesota’s historic commitment to allowing easy and cheap public access to government records.

“If you give a considerable degree of discretion to governmental officials in deciding if something is harassing or overly burdensome or an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy, there are just going to be a lot of cases where access is going to be improperly denied,” Anfinson said. “The consequence of that is access will almost never occur because the requester who is turned down, what’s the option? File a lawsuit? In 99 percent of the time, that option is cost-prohibitive.

“Until we can figure out a better formula, MNA’s position very firmly is we can’t enact standards in law to deal with this problem that leave much discretion to public officials, or that in itself will become a big problem.”